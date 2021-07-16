OLO (NYSE:OLO) Trading Down 9.2%

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) traded down 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.51 and last traded at $33.52. 10,594 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 569,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.91.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. OLO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.87.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.59 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in OLO during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in OLO during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in OLO during the first quarter worth about $263,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLO Company Profile (NYSE:OLO)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

