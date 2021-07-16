Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) PT Raised to C$105.00 at CIBC

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its target price hoisted by analysts at CIBC from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Onex from C$106.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Onex from C$93.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Onex from C$89.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.80.

ONEXF stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.34. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,416. Onex has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.84.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter. Onex had a net margin of 79.87% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter.

About Onex

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

