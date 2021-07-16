Ontology Gas (ONG) Hits Market Capitalization of $217.03 Million

Ontology Gas (CURRENCY:ONG) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Ontology Gas has a market cap of $217.03 million and approximately $97.97 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ontology Gas has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology Gas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00002432 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00048535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00014294 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.39 or 0.00811571 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005830 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Ontology Gas Coin Profile

Ontology Gas (ONG) is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,460,852 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io . Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

