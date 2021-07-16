Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer Sells 11,000 Shares

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $339,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ OTRK opened at $28.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.94. Ontrak, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 54.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTRK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ontrak presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Ontrak by 14.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,036,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,754,000 after buying an additional 131,294 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ontrak by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,306,000 after buying an additional 14,769 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the first quarter worth $11,181,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the first quarter worth $9,659,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ontrak by 596.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after buying an additional 197,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.