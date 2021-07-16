Open Governance Token Achieves Market Cap of $1.43 Million (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 16th. One Open Governance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Governance Token has a market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $122,091.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Open Governance Token has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Open Governance Token

Open Governance Token (OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

