OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) CEO Buys $44,800.00 in Stock

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) CEO Oliver Schacht bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $44,800.00.

NASDAQ OPGN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.20. 1,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,021. OpGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $4.44. The company has a market cap of $84.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of -0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). OpGen had a negative net margin of 838.33% and a negative return on equity of 120.71%. The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 million. As a group, research analysts expect that OpGen, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in OpGen in the first quarter worth about $25,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in OpGen in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in OpGen in the first quarter worth about $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in OpGen in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in OpGen in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 5.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

