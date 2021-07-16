Oppenheimer Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the investment management company will earn $8.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.22. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $8.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $51.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $37.33 EPS.

GS has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays set a $437.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.45.

Shares of GS opened at $373.35 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $393.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $370.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,027,036,000 after purchasing an additional 408,262 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,727,359,000 after acquiring an additional 79,283 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $844,733,000 after acquiring an additional 97,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,517,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $823,067,000 after purchasing an additional 34,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total transaction of $1,862,300.00. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

