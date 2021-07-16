Oppenheimer Increases Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $105.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $99.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.95.

NYSE MS opened at $92.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.45. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $94.27. The firm has a market cap of $172.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,296,799,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,740,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,552,671 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 209.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031,544 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $327,957,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $264,248,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

