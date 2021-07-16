Oppenheimer Increases Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target to $152.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $146.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.75.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of WM opened at $145.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $145.51.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total value of $38,117.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,331 shares of company stock worth $19,433,162. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WM. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.