OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,297 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of OraSure Technologies worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OSUR. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 522,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 222,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSUR. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

OSUR stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $718.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.55 and a beta of -0.28. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $19.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.07 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR).

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.