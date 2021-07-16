Orbimed Advisors Llc Buys 1,666,666 Shares of IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Stock

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,666,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,996.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Shares of IMARA stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,467. IMARA Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $106.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 3.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.26. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IMARA Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMARA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IMARA from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IMARA by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IMARA by 3,828.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 314,123 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IMARA by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in IMARA by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 21,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IMARA by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

