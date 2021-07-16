Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchard Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers medical research, gene therapy and inherited disorder treatment services which transforms the lives of patients with serious and life-threatening rare diseases through autologous ex vivo gene therapies. Orchard Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Orchard Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Orchard Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,357. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $9.08. The company has a market capitalization of $418.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 337.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 133,533 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 14,452 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,667,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after buying an additional 167,800 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.