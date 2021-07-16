Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, an increase of 94.6% from the June 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,971,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other Organicell Regenerative Medicine news, insider Maria Ines Mitrani sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Also, insider George Craig Shapiro sold 300,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.13, for a total value of $39,104.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,974,612 shares of company stock worth $2,740,405.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPSR opened at $0.11 on Friday. Organicell Regenerative Medicine has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.17.

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases. Its leading product candidate is Zofin, an acellular, biologic therapeutic derived from perinatal sources and is manufactured to retain naturally occurring microRNAs without the addition or combination of any other substance or diluent, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

