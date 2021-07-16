OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organigram Holdings Inc. is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products primarily in Canada, through a wholly owned subsidiary. Organigram Holdings Inc. is based in Moncton, Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OGI. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of OrganiGram from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.22.

Shares of NASDAQ OGI opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.86. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.10.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 190.24% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. Analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 287.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,031,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,403 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 747.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 570,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 503,294 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 521.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 527,740 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

