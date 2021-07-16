OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) PT Raised to C$4.00 at CIBC

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital decreased their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.20 to C$3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on OrganiGram from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “underpeform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised OrganiGram to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Haywood Securities cut their price target on OrganiGram from C$4.75 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.90.

Shares of OGI opened at C$3.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$997.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of C$1.35 and a 52 week high of C$8.00.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$14.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

