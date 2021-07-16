Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organogenesis is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

ORGO stock opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 1.87. Organogenesis has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.89.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 43.70% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Organogenesis will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $973,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dennis Erani sold 9,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $172,740.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,314,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,936,387.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,201,218 shares of company stock worth $68,724,479. Company insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 329.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 19.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

