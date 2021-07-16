Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Short Interest Down 90.6% in June

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 90.6% from the June 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DNNGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ørsted A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Ørsted A/S stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.14. The stock had a trading volume of 28,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,245. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.17. Ørsted A/S has a one year low of $44.55 and a one year high of $76.47.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

