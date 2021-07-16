Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the June 15th total of 2,560,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 671,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE SFTW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.95. 546,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,844. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97. Osprey Technology Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $17.47.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFTW. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in Osprey Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,972,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Osprey Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,224,000. Ramius Advisors LLC increased its stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 492,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 261,654 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Osprey Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 240,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 121,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

About Osprey Technology Acquisition

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software-as-a-Service model. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

