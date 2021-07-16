OWNDATA Trading Down 11.7% This Week (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 16th. In the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. OWNDATA has a market cap of $600,142.36 and approximately $1.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OWNDATA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.97 or 0.00223845 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000201 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001169 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.58 or 0.00801629 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000078 BTC.

OWNDATA Coin Profile

OWNDATA (OWN) is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

