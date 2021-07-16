Oxygen (OXY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $78.10 Million

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00004189 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Oxygen has a total market cap of $78.10 million and $337,112.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00011369 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000516 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,455,581 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

