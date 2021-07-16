PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Cut to $93.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $93.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.28% from the stock’s previous close.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.36.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $88.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.71. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $78.03 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 82.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

