PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PageGroup (LON:PAGE) to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 525 ($6.86).

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PageGroup from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PageGroup to an underweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 545 ($7.12) in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

PAGE stock opened at GBX 622.87 ($8.14) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of £2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -347.78. PageGroup has a fifty-two week low of GBX 345.40 ($4.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 628 ($8.20). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 591.39.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

