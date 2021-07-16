PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $62.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PAGS. Itau BBA Securities upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.36.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

