Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target Lowered to C$53.00 at National Bankshares

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its target price cut by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Pan American Silver to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.00.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Shares of TSE PAAS traded down C$1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$34.44. 203,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,858. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of C$7.24 billion and a PE ratio of 23.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$37.96. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$34.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.30.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.