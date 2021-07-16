Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) is VR Advisory Services Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

VR Advisory Services Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,295,628 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 208,214 shares during the quarter. Pangaea Logistics Solutions comprises about 2.0% of VR Advisory Services Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. VR Advisory Services Ltd owned about 2.84% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the first quarter valued at $597,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the first quarter valued at $181,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 47,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 3,051,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $12,235,977.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at $227,840.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,106,947 shares of company stock valued at $31,002,577. 43.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.28. 3,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $124.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.50 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 5.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 43.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

