Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,749 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.15% of Papa John’s International worth $63,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,298,000 after buying an additional 110,916 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 228,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after buying an additional 45,280 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.38.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $109.61 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $113.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

