Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Receives $16.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PARR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

In related news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,840.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 13.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 1,917.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 362,569 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,669,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PARR opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.22. Par Pacific has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.21). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. The company had revenue of $888.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Par Pacific will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

