Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. manages and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company’s operating segment consists of refining, retail and logistics. It also markets and distributes crude oil from the Western United States and Canada to refining hubs in the Midwest, Gulf Coast, East Coast and to Hawaii. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PARR. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Par Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.75.

NYSE PARR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.55. 1,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,180. Par Pacific has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.22.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $888.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Par Pacific will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,840.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Par Pacific by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Par Pacific by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Par Pacific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Par Pacific by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 259,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

