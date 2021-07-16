Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) PT Raised to C$19.00 at Scotiabank

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources to C$16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$16.98.

Shares of TSE:POU opened at C$16.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$1.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 16.82.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.36). The firm had revenue of C$279.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$209.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 2.1400003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 4,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.88, for a total transaction of C$67,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$230,935.28. Also, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$86,324.00.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

