Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Sells $211,400.00 in Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $211,400.00.

Parke Bancorp stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $231.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.01. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $22.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 34.44% and a return on equity of 15.42%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,426,000 after purchasing an additional 51,550 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 5.8% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 350,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after buying an additional 19,296 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 649.3% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 329,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after buying an additional 285,764 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 254,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after buying an additional 22,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 24,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

