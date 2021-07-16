Parsifal Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR)

Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,285,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,000. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities comprises 2.1% of Parsifal Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Parsifal Capital Management LP owned about 3.31% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Dragoneer Growth Opportunities alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:DGNR traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,664. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $16.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Profile

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of providing cloud, mobile, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy with a software-as-a-service platform that connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports AI-enabled digital workflows.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.