Pathfinder Acquisition (NASDAQ:PFDR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74. 9,514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 51,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79.

About Pathfinder Acquisition (NASDAQ:PFDR)

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.