Patria Investments Limited’s (NYSE:PAX) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on July 21st

Patria Investments’ (NYSE:PAX) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, July 21st. Patria Investments had issued 30,098,824 shares in its IPO on January 22nd. The total size of the offering was $511,680,008 based on an initial share price of $17.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

PAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Patria Investments in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Patria Investments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Patria Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

NYSE PAX opened at $15.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42. The company has a market cap of $816.10 million and a PE ratio of 30.42. Patria Investments has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $23.28.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patria Investments will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth $1,219,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Patria Investments during the first quarter worth about $197,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the first quarter worth about $14,248,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,734,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.