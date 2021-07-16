Patricia R. Miller Sells 23,652 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 23,652 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $254,732.04. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Patricia R. Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

On Wednesday, May 12th, Patricia R. Miller sold 21,148 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $222,265.48.

VRA stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $384.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.84.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Vera Bradley’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

VRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter worth $384,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter worth $418,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter worth $596,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 36,196 shares during the period. 59.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.