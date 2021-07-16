Payfare (TSE:PAY) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Payfare (TSE:PAY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a C$9.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential downside of 29.69% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Payfare stock opened at C$12.80 on Wednesday. Payfare has a 12-month low of C$4.51 and a 12-month high of C$13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$579.85 million and a P/E ratio of -15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.32.

About Payfare

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payment and mobile banking solutions to gig economy workers. The company offers PayFare, a platform solution for worker pay. It serves investors and financial institutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

