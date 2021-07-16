PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,465 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 4.1% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $19,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,058,523,000 after acquiring an additional 236,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,862,000 after acquiring an additional 374,780 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,465,000 after acquiring an additional 421,457 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $2,621,726,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,969,000 after buying an additional 384,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,631,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,854 shares in the company, valued at $72,053,725.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,042 shares of company stock worth $14,291,699. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $296.67. 221,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,953,430. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.83. The company has a market capitalization of $348.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.02, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $166.50 and a one year high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson started coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.30.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

