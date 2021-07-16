PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) in a research report report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of PDFS stock opened at $17.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.09 million, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.49. PDF Solutions has a one year low of $16.44 and a one year high of $26.42.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that PDF Solutions will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 12.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement equipment, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

