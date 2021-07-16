PDT Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 178.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,319 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 223.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.90. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 311.30%. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.72) EPS. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

