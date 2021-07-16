PDT Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 91.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,107 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $795,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,822,000 after purchasing an additional 66,732 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 305,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 34,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELF opened at $25.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.14 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $31.29.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.39 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.96%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 23,421 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $641,501.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,390 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $418,146.30. Insiders have sold a total of 127,217 shares of company stock worth $3,702,765 over the last three months. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

