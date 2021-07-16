PDT Partners LLC Purchases 41,485 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 27.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 192,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,485 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Primo Water alerts:

PRMW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, June 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Primo Water has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

In other Primo Water news, CFO Jay Wells sold 91,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $1,553,013.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,569.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 133,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $2,259,698.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,485,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,220,020.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,385,329 shares of company stock worth $23,948,938. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.92. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.55 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. On average, analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.