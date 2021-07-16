PDT Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 36,476 Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,476 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $60.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.29. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 59.51%. The business had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

