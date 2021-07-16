PDT Partners LLC Sells 2,888 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in MSA Safety by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $163.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.43. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $172.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 0.91.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $308.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total value of $114,284.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,141.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

