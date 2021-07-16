PDT Partners LLC Sells 42,942 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,942 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Upwork by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Upwork by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UPWK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upwork has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 4,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $224,891.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,115,933.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $284,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,992.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,675 shares of company stock worth $3,248,381. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Upwork stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.25 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.07. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

