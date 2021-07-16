Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY)

Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CAY. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Stanley Group from GBX 352 ($4.60) to GBX 406 ($5.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of CAY opened at GBX 354.40 ($4.63) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £184.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72. Charles Stanley Group has a 12-month low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 370 ($4.83). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 350.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

