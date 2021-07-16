Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for LXI REIT (LON:LXI)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of LXI REIT (LON:LXI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LXI. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of LXI REIT in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of LXI REIT in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

LON LXI opened at GBX 143.80 ($1.88) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.37. The company has a market cap of £894.19 million and a P/E ratio of 18.92. LXI REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 102.20 ($1.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 149.79 ($1.96). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 139.68.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a GBX 1.46 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from LXI REIT’s previous dividend of $1.44. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. LXI REIT’s payout ratio is presently 0.73%.

LXI REIT Company Profile

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

