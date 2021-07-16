Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Jon Callaghan Sells 10,000 Shares

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total value of $892,600.00.

Jon Callaghan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $1,076,000.00.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $111.19 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.23 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 193.31 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.74.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PTON. Truist upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.53.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 35.3% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,833,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $28,000. 68.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

