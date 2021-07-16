Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Downgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral”

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $130.00. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.53.

PTON stock opened at $111.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $58.23 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total transaction of $1,610,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,858,482.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total transaction of $892,600.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and have sold 884,767 shares worth $97,997,060. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

