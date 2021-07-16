Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 9,069.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $68.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.36.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PENN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.58.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.