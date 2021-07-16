Pentwater Capital Management LP Acquires 9,341,984 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 5,912.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,341,984 shares during the quarter. Change Healthcare comprises about 2.0% of Pentwater Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pentwater Capital Management LP owned approximately 3.10% of Change Healthcare worth $209,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHNG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Change Healthcare by 3,192.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Change Healthcare by 394.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 109.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Change Healthcare stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $22.40. The stock had a trading volume of 21,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -65.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.49. Change Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $855.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

