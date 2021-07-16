Pentwater Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 225,000 Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 225,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,730,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CATM. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardtronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,189,000. CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in Cardtronics by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 155,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 46,403 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the 1st quarter valued at $14,948,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the first quarter worth about $2,647,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cardtronics by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 161,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after buying an additional 9,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

In other news, CEO Edward H. West sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $35,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,605,454.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. West sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $37,635.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,608,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CATM remained flat at $$39.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.72 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Cardtronics plc has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $42.09.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $267.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cardtronics Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.